Wilma Jean (Studer) Porter 1930—2019
Wilma Jean (Studer) Porter died peacefully on December 28, 2019. She was born May 30, 1930 in Whitehouse, Ohio, and was the daughter of Edwin Studer and Bernice (Wilson) Studer. Wilma graduated from Whitehouse High School and was a varsity cheerleader, editor of the yearbook, member of the girls' basketball team, President of Future Homemakers of America, and Senior Class President, responsible for organizing class reunions the last 70 years. She was elected regional representative to Buckeye Girls State government auxiliary in 1947. After meeting at a high school dance, Wilma married Raymond Murrell Porter August 20, 1949. She worked at A.O. Smith in Toledo in accounting/bookkeeping until Raymond was drafted and they moved to Fort Monmouth, NJ, where son Dean was born. They returned to Whitehouse after the army where daughter Sandra and son Jeffery were born. A series of career opportunities led to moves to Cleveland, OH, Allendale, NJ, Glen Ellyn, IL, Grand Blanc, MI, Sarasota, FL, and Rockford, IL. In each location, Wilma was active in the Methodist Church, often assuming leadership roles. She earned her Associates Degree in accounting from Rock Valley College and worked as an Enrolled Agent preparing tax returns for many years. Wilma's passion was always for her family, unconditionally loving and caring for her three children, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; whether as a den mother, Brownie leader, Girl Scout leader, school volunteer, or constant cheerleader for her family, there was nothing she would not do for them. However, her grace and kindness were felt by everyone who knew her. She spent countless hours volunteering and caring for others. She was active for more than 40 years at Christ United Methodist Church, where she was a member and leader of the Martha Circle, the Wedding Guild, Funeral Committee, fund raising efforts, the finance committee, and wherever else she was needed. Wilma loved traveling throughout North America and Europe and enjoyed the learning opportunities offered by many Elderhostel group trips. She celebrated her 70th wedding anniversary with Raymond in 2019, surrounded by loving family. Wilma was a 10-year fallopian tube cancer survivor and was eternally grateful to the extraordinary care she received from Dr. Kushner at the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center. She is survived by her loving husband Raymond, her children Dean (Jean) Porter, Sandra (Sean) Gregory, and Jeffery (MaryAnn) Porter, her grandchildren Ryanne Ludington, Michelle (Josh) Hayden, and Natalie (Brian Miller) Porter and great-grandchildren Lydia, Alexander, and Tegan Ludington. She also is survived by her brother Walter (Sharon) Studer and Alan (Sandra) Studer, as well as sisters-in law Wilma Studer and Kay Studer. She was predeceased by her infant daughter Diane, her sister Norma (Delmar) Rearick, and brothers Rolland Studer, Leon (Neva) Studer, James (Delphine) Studer, John Studer, and Leslie Studer.
A Memorial Service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and a luncheon will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Carpenter's Place, 1149 Railroad, Ave., Rockford, IL 61104 or Christ United Methodist Church would be appreciated. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020