Wilma L. Nichols


1933 - 2019
Wilma L. Nichols, 86, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, with her loving husband by her side.
Wilma was born on May 11, 1933 in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Clendenen) Martin. She graduated East High School, Class of 1951. Wilma married Harry J. Nichols on October 25, 1952 in Dubuque, Iowa. Wilma especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought her great joy. She will be dearly missed.
Wilma is survived by her husband, Harry Nichols; daughter, Kelly (Kelley) Oates; grandchildren, Chad (Christine) Oates, Erin Oates, Natalie Nichols (Sam Useini), Brooke (Tyler) Villalpando and Ashley Nichols; great-granddaughters, Callie and Camden Oates and Avianna Villalpando; also survived by a son, Jerry (Lisa) Nichols. She is predeceased by her parents and twin brother, William Martin. The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
Private family services will be held. Final resting place will be in Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State Street, 1st Floor, Rockford, IL 61108.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
