Wilma L. Wienzierl
1926 - 2020
Wilma L. Wienzierl, 94, of Roscoe passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born July 13, 1926, in Clay County, Illinois, the daughter of William and Dica (Lewis) Paris. Graduated from Hononegah High School. Married Everett O Wienzierl on July 26, 1947, in Roscoe. Retired from Fairbanks Morse in Beloit, Wisconsin, after 44 years. She taught ceramics, enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with her friends and family. Wilma loved cardinals and trips to the lake. Survivors include her son, Gene Wienzierl; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Mary) Paris; sister, Audrey Migliore; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; granddaughter, Robin; daughter-in-law, Mary Wienzierl; and brothers, Bill and David.
Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Roscoe Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harlem Roscoe Rescue Unit. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Roscoe Township Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
