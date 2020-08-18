Wilma L. Wienzierl, 94, of Roscoe passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born July 13, 1926, in Clay County, Illinois, the daughter of William and Dica (Lewis) Paris. Graduated from Hononegah High School. Married Everett O Wienzierl on July 26, 1947, in Roscoe. Retired from Fairbanks Morse in Beloit, Wisconsin, after 44 years. She taught ceramics, enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with her friends and family. Wilma loved cardinals and trips to the lake. Survivors include her son, Gene Wienzierl; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Don (Mary) Paris; sister, Audrey Migliore; and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband; granddaughter, Robin; daughter-in-law, Mary Wienzierl; and brothers, Bill and David.
Graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, in Roscoe Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Harlem Roscoe Rescue Unit. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park.