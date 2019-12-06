|
|
Wilma Lois McCaslin 1926—2019
Wilma Lois McCaslin of Prescott, AZ went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan-Prescott Village. She was 93. Wilma was born in Rolla, MO on July 18, 1926, the daughter of Lewis & Lola Williams. The youngest of 10 children and grew up in Missouri & Illinois. She was united in marriage in 1946 to Leslie Diehl and was remarried in 1964 to William McCaslin Sr. Wilma was proceeded in death by her husband William McCaslin Sr. and her sons Glenn (Judie) Diehl and Gary (Janice) McCaslin. She is survived by three children, Howard (Dona) Diehl, Virginia (Richard) Riffle and William (Sheri) McCaslin Jr.; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Wilma is scheduled for Monday, December 9 at 1pm at Sunset Funeral Home. 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019