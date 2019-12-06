Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma McCaslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Lois McCaslin


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Lois McCaslin Obituary
Wilma Lois McCaslin 1926—2019
Wilma Lois McCaslin of Prescott, AZ went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan-Prescott Village. She was 93. Wilma was born in Rolla, MO on July 18, 1926, the daughter of Lewis & Lola Williams. The youngest of 10 children and grew up in Missouri & Illinois. She was united in marriage in 1946 to Leslie Diehl and was remarried in 1964 to William McCaslin Sr. Wilma was proceeded in death by her husband William McCaslin Sr. and her sons Glenn (Judie) Diehl and Gary (Janice) McCaslin. She is survived by three children, Howard (Dona) Diehl, Virginia (Richard) Riffle and William (Sheri) McCaslin Jr.; 9 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Wilma is scheduled for Monday, December 9 at 1pm at Sunset Funeral Home. 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -