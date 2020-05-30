Winona I. Colletti 1925—2020
Winona I. Colletti, 94, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020. She was born on September 9, 1925 in Rockford, the daughter of William and Amy (Snyder-Hitt) Corey. She was the youngest of 11 children, adored and spoiled by her older siblings. She married Anthony "Tony" Colletti on April 16, 1950. Tony predeceased her on April 27, 1973. Tony and Winona raised four daughters and one son, Deborah (Michael) Battaglia, Michael Colletti, Amy (Dean) Olson, Elizabeth (Glen) Henthorn and Celeste (John) Holevas. She was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and a graduate of West High School. After graduation and prior to her marriage she was employed at Barber-Colman. After Tony's death, she became employed by the Illinois State Tollway Highway Authority, climbing the ranks and retiring as a supervisor in 1990. Nothing meant more to Winona than her family and she took every opportunity to celebrate each and every occasion that would bring them together. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She always looked forward to the families' annual beach vacation to Destin, Florida. Life at the beach was never complete without her signature pasta with meatballs and a glass of wine. After retirement her close bond to her many friends grew. She enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her daughters. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Amy Corey, her 10 brothers and sisters, her beloved husband, Tony, and their son Michael. She is survived by her four daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Winona's name to St. Anthony Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Rockford. Due to current restrictions a visitation and traditional funeral service is not possible. However, a memorial mass will be held at St. Anthony Church at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home, 707 Marchesano Drive, Rockford. Condolences to: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 2, 2020.