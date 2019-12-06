Home

Wyoma (Gorman) "Debbie" (Svestka) Harmon

Wyoma (Gorman) "Debbie" (Svestka) Harmon Obituary
Wyoma "Debbie" (Svestka) (Gorman) Harmon 1940—2019
Wyoma "Debbie" (Svestka) (Gorman) Harmon, 79, of Rockford died on December 2, 2019. Visitation Monday, December 9, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.; followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral & Cremation Services; 4301 N. Main St. Rockford. Pastor Dale Anderson will officiate. Debbie will be interred in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery with her former spouse, Richard Svestka, where he will be honored with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Debbie's family. For complete obit visit www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
