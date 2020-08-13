1/1
Youlinda C. Pearce
1955 - 2020
Youlinda C. Pearce 1955—2020
Youlinda C. Pearce, 64, of Rockford passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, August 7, 2020. Born August 29, 1955 in Kennett, MO. The daughter of Lewis & Dean Williams. She is survived by her partner, Craig Bielski; daughter, Crystal (Bill) Larson; sister, Alicia (John) Sanford; her brothers, Berry (Brenda) Holligan, Lewis Williams; grandchildren, Ashley (Cliff) Lenz-Kammin and Kadin Lenz. She is also survived by two great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:30 AM for family and friends at Scandinavian Cemetery, Rockford. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
