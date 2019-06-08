Young Hong 1942—2019

On Sunday, May 26, 2019, the World lost one of the funniest, craziest and toughest guys on the planet – Grand Master Young Hong. He was diagnosed with cancer about two months ago (experiencing pain for four months) It tore through his body like lightning. Young was born January 3, 1942 in Seoul, Korea the son of Hong, Sam Bong and (Yim) Soon Duk. As a little boy, he witnessed the atrocities of war in Korea. He taught himself English and while in Germany, nearly died working in the coal mines. When he arrived in New York, he had $27.00 in his pocket. On his first date with Beth, he met her entire family as he invited himself to her family picnic. Beth Adamson and Young were married on November 23, 1968 at Zion Lutheran Church in Belvidere. Young established Young Hong Karate Institute in Belvidere and Woodstock, IL. He was a former judge for Chuck Norris' black belt test in Detroit, MI. Young's toughness was exemplified in having his wisdom teeth pulled without the use of anesthetic. Young enjoyed many life events with many stories to accompany them. For instance, the time he sang with Dean Martin. Young was proud to be an American; he was good, honest, loyal and a hardworking man who lived the American dream. He will be remembered by his children and grandchildren as the greatest grandpa ever.

Young is loved and will be missed by his wife, Beth; children, Jacob (Laura) Hong of O'Fallon, IL, Justen (Nicole) Hong of O'Fallon, IL, Jessica (Tom) Tanner of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Andrew and Jack Hong, Benjamin and Colten Hong, Barrett and River Tanner; brothers, Kyung Hwan Hong and Kyung Ho Hong; sister, Jung Soon Hong, numerous nieces and nephews. Young is preceded in death by his parents, son Steven and two brothers and one sister.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Anderson Funeral and Cremation Services, 218 W. Hurlbut Avenue, Belvidere, IL. Private family services have taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the (http://main.acsevents.org/goto/younghong) or to Zion Lutheran Church, 1300 Pearl Street, Belvidere, IL. To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.