|
|
Zachary E. Zellner 1993—2019
Zachary Edward Zellner 25 of Machesney Park, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. He was born October 2, 1993 in Rockford, the Son of Edward and Tracey (VanBarriger) Zellner. He attended Harlem High School and spent most of his days playing football. Zach loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, music and singing, and he also loved to fish.
Survivors include his parents, Ed and Tracey. His sister Morgan. Maternal Grandfather, Mike VanBarriger and his Maternal Grandmother, Marion Zellner. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Celebration of life at 6pm Monday May 13, 2019 in Harvest Bible Chapel 5501 Windsor Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. Visitation from 4pm until 6pm Monday in the church. Private family burial. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family. Arrangements completed by Tony Gasparini Funerals. Express online condolences at www.tonygasparinifunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019