Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
City First Church
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
City First Church
5950 Spring Creek Rd.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zebulon Medearis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zebulon A. Medearis


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zebulon A. Medearis Obituary
Zebulon A. Medearis 1978—2019
Zebulon A. Medearis, 40, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born August 13, 1978 to Doug and Sue Medearis. A graduate of Columbia College of Chicago, Zeb majored in Cinematography Arts. He was a true artist. He saw the world through a very unique perspective and was extremely gifted in capturing those moments on film. He was someone who marched to the beat of his own drums. He loved nature, animals, adventures and the simple silence of a campfire. He cared immensely about the ones he loved. He was a truly unique soul and will be missed.
Survivors include his parents, Douglas and Susan (Opperman) Medearis; brother, Zach (Liz) Medearis; sister, Erica (Jamison) Medearis; niece, Jolene Parker; grandparents, Robert (Florence) Opperman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousin and close friends. Predeceased by paternal grandfather, Walter Medearis and paternal grandmother, Sarah Medearis.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, IL 61114 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now