Zebulon A. Medearis 1978—2019
Zebulon A. Medearis, 40, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. He was born August 13, 1978 to Doug and Sue Medearis. A graduate of Columbia College of Chicago, Zeb majored in Cinematography Arts. He was a true artist. He saw the world through a very unique perspective and was extremely gifted in capturing those moments on film. He was someone who marched to the beat of his own drums. He loved nature, animals, adventures and the simple silence of a campfire. He cared immensely about the ones he loved. He was a truly unique soul and will be missed.
Survivors include his parents, Douglas and Susan (Opperman) Medearis; brother, Zach (Liz) Medearis; sister, Erica (Jamison) Medearis; niece, Jolene Parker; grandparents, Robert (Florence) Opperman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousin and close friends. Predeceased by paternal grandfather, Walter Medearis and paternal grandmother, Sarah Medearis.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at City First Church, 5950 Spring Creek Rd., Rockford, IL 61114 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, is honored to assist the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019