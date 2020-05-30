Zeferino Reyes 1978—2020Zeferino Reyes, 41, of Machesney Park IL, passed away May 18, 2020. He was born October 29, 1978 to Maria and Jose Reyes in Rockford IL. He graduated from Jefferson High school in 1997 and went on to get a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. Zeferino spent many years employed at Woodward Governor and went on to work at Sunstrand Inc/ Collins Aerospace Company. He was a loving and hard-working individual. Zeferino married the love of his life and middle school sweetheart Angelina. Zeferino and Angelina went on to have children of their own, as well as fostering many children in the state of Illinois. He will be missed by many.He is survived by his loving spouse; Angelina J. Reyes, their children; Yazmin F. Reyes, Zeferino A. Reyes Jr, Demarcus Kyles, Meghann E. Morrison, Mikhail Jordan, and Lauren K. Herrera Santos, mother; Maria Reyes, grandchildren; La'Miyah A. Kyles, Ni'Caela M. Rowland and Janylah C. Kyles, Kyrianna E. Jordan, Madalynn D. Jordan, Theodore M. Jordan, Austin B. Turner, Anastasia C Allen, Edgar A. Herrera Santos Jr. Evelina R. and Herrera Santos.He is predeceased by his father; Jose A. Reyes, and his daughter; Khiara F. Reyes.Funeral services for Zeferino are private to family, but a limited walk through visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 from 12pm ending promptly at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115.Live stream funeral service will be at approximately 2pm June 3 at