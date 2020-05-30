Zeferino Reyes
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Zeferino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zeferino Reyes 1978—2020
Zeferino Reyes, 41, of Machesney Park IL, passed away May 18, 2020. He was born October 29, 1978 to Maria and Jose Reyes in Rockford IL. He graduated from Jefferson High school in 1997 and went on to get a Bachelor's degree in Engineering. Zeferino spent many years employed at Woodward Governor and went on to work at Sunstrand Inc/ Collins Aerospace Company. He was a loving and hard-working individual. Zeferino married the love of his life and middle school sweetheart Angelina. Zeferino and Angelina went on to have children of their own, as well as fostering many children in the state of Illinois. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving spouse; Angelina J. Reyes, their children; Yazmin F. Reyes, Zeferino A. Reyes Jr, Demarcus Kyles, Meghann E. Morrison, Mikhail Jordan, and Lauren K. Herrera Santos, mother; Maria Reyes, grandchildren; La'Miyah A. Kyles, Ni'Caela M. Rowland and Janylah C. Kyles, Kyrianna E. Jordan, Madalynn D. Jordan, Theodore M. Jordan, Austin B. Turner, Anastasia C Allen, Edgar A. Herrera Santos Jr. Evelina R. and Herrera Santos.
He is predeceased by his father; Jose A. Reyes, and his daughter; Khiara F. Reyes.
Funeral services for Zeferino are private to family, but a limited walk through visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 from 12pm ending promptly at 2pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park IL 61115.
Live stream funeral service will be at approximately 2pm June 3 at
https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Service is PRIVATE but Live stream funeral service will be at https://www.facebook.com/SunsetFuneralHomeIL/
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved