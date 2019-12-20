|
Zetta A. Ottenberg 1919—2019
Zetta A. Ottenberg, 100, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in her home. Born July 6, 1919, in Scottdale, PA, the daughter of Alvin S. and Eunice (Sutor) Hixson. Graduate of Scottdale High School, Class of 1936. She received her Bachelor's in Science from Northern Illinois University and her Master's in Education from University of Arizona. Zetta married Clark E. Ottenberg on January 11, 1940 in Cumberland, MD. He predeceased her on April 14, 2005. She was a teacher for the Rockford Public School District and worked on the Rockford Board of Education. Zetta was a charter member of Calvary Christian Church where she was apart of Joy of Living, Bible Study, ad Women's Mission Guild. She was also a member of the National Education Association and Illinois Education Association. A special thanks to caregivers, Danna and Samantha. Survived by her children, Peggy Joan Messersmith, Cheryl (Thomas) Brown, and; grandchildren, Robert Messersmith, Bryan Ottenberg, Ryan Brown, Ian Brown, Lauren Dixon, and Brandon Ottenberg; sisters, Rita Hixson and Joyce Means; and many nieces and nephews. Also predeceased by her son, Elwyn Ottenberg; siblings, Jack Hixson, Erma Strombeck, Ray Hixson, Janet Kimmel, Kathryn Geehring; and son-in-law, Nick Messersmith.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Calvary Christian Church, 5455 Charles St., Rockford, IL 61108 with Pastor Steven Doyle officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. Memorials are preferred to Calvary Christian Church. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019