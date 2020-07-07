Zylpha Mae Lohmeier 1923—2020
Zylpha Mae Lohmeier, 97, of South Beloit passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Survivors include children, Jill (Terrence) Traaska, George (Catherine) Lohmeier, Kevin (Debbie) Lohmeier, Jeff Lohmeier; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents; husband; and brother, Chester.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in York Township Cemetery, Thomson. Please follow social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and please wear a mask. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com