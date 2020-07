Zylpha Mae Lohmeier 1923—2020Zylpha Mae Lohmeier, 97, of South Beloit passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Survivors include children, Jill (Terrence) Traaska, George (Catherine) Lohmeier, Kevin (Debbie) Lohmeier, Jeff Lohmeier; 7 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by parents; husband; and brother, Chester.Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in York Township Cemetery, Thomson. Please follow social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC and please wear a mask. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com