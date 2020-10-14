1/1
Zylphia J. Collen
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zylphia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Zylphia J. Collen 1927—2020
Zylphia J. Collen, 93, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020. Zylphia was born in Taylor Ridge, Illinois on July 1, 1927 daughter of William Marquis and Mabel Gaston Crawford. She graduated from Reynolds Community High School. She married Josiah R. Collen in Edgington, IL in 1956. He predeceased her on October 27, 2015. She received a Bachelor Degree from Northern Illinois University and Masters Degree in Education Administration from Rockford College. She taught in Rockford Public Schools for 29 years. She was Principal at Dennis School and Beyer School. She was Assistant to Elementary Superintendent for seven years. She taught Educable Handicap at Page Park. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She and Josiah did extensive traveling around the world. She is survived by four sisters, Dorothy Grover (Reedsburgh, WI), Mary Iverson (Taylor Ridge, IL), Bernadine Figurin (Sheffield, IL) Charlene Theisen (Pecatonica, IL) and many nieces, nephews and Zhonghua Chen who was like a son. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Josiah; five sisters. Private Funeral Services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. church St, Rockford. Burial following services at Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Zylphia's name to Wesley Willows Kirk's Place Alzheimers Fund, 4054 Albright Ln, Rockford, IL 61103. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
7000 West State Street
Rockford, IL 61102
8159685313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved