Zylphia J. Collen 1927—2020
Zylphia J. Collen, 93, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020. Zylphia was born in Taylor Ridge, Illinois on July 1, 1927 daughter of William Marquis and Mabel Gaston Crawford. She graduated from Reynolds Community High School. She married Josiah R. Collen in Edgington, IL in 1956. He predeceased her on October 27, 2015. She received a Bachelor Degree from Northern Illinois University and Masters Degree in Education Administration from Rockford College. She taught in Rockford Public Schools for 29 years. She was Principal at Dennis School and Beyer School. She was Assistant to Elementary Superintendent for seven years. She taught Educable Handicap at Page Park. She was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She and Josiah did extensive traveling around the world. She is survived by four sisters, Dorothy Grover (Reedsburgh, WI), Mary Iverson (Taylor Ridge, IL), Bernadine Figurin (Sheffield, IL) Charlene Theisen (Pecatonica, IL) and many nieces, nephews and Zhonghua Chen who was like a son. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Josiah; five sisters. Private Funeral Services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 412 N. church St, Rockford. Burial following services at Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Zylphia's name to Wesley Willows Kirk's Place Alzheimers Fund, 4054 Albright Ln, Rockford, IL 61103. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com