MILES Alan Joseph Passed away on
27th October 2020,
aged 71 years.

The Funeral Service will take place on Friday 20th November 2020 10:00am at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Unfortunately, with limited attendance due to current circumstances.

Alan will be greatly missed by
his family and all that knew him.
A beloved Dad, Grandad,
Brother and friend.
A true gentleman. Always in our hearts.

Donations in memory of Alan may be made to The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
Online condolences and donations may be made at alanmiles.muchloved.com

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020
