BRENT Alfred John Died 20th September 2020,
aged 91 years.
Husband to Hazel (deceased),
father to David, Angela, Diane and Jennifer, Grandad to Steven, Heather, Lydia, David, Scarlett, Isabelle, Mark and Sadie, Great Grandad to Archie and Ben, Father-in-Law to Mark, Tim and Julian.
Passed away at home after a short illness, much loved and sadly missed.
Family only service due to current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations to British Heart Foundation care of Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008 www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020