Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Brent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred Brent

Notice Condolences

Alfred Brent Notice
BRENT Alfred John Died 20th September 2020,
aged 91 years.

Husband to Hazel (deceased),
father to David, Angela, Diane and Jennifer, Grandad to Steven, Heather, Lydia, David, Scarlett, Isabelle, Mark and Sadie, Great Grandad to Archie and Ben, Father-in-Law to Mark, Tim and Julian.
Passed away at home after a short illness, much loved and sadly missed.

Family only service due to current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations to British Heart Foundation care of Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008 www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -