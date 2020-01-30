|
Wright Alirthe With love to Alirthe Wright
who lost her valiant fight for life on Sunday 19th January.
Ali leaves behind her 7 siblings,
22 nephews and nieces,
and 7 grand nephews and nieces.
Ali's passing leaves a great void in the hearts of family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 21st February at 12.30 pm at
The New Testament Church of God, Oliver Street, Rugby and will proceed to Rainsbrook Crematorium
for a 2pm service.
No flowers please -
all donations will go to
RP Fighting Blindness
and LUPUS UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 30, 2020