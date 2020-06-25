Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Cheney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Cheney

Notice Condolences

Allen Cheney Notice
CHENEY Allen Thomas Passed away in hospital after a short illness on
June 4th 2020, aged 93.
Loving husband of the late Ethel.
Devoted dad of David and Brian,
father in law of Liz and Tracey and grandad to Daniel and Adam.

"Those we truly love never die,
They live on in our hearts,
thoughts and deeds."

There will be a private family burial at
St Botolph's Church, Newbold on Avon
at 11.00 on Thursday June 25th .
A celebration of Allen's life will be held
at a later date when
restrictions are lifted.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -