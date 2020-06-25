|
CHENEY Allen Thomas Passed away in hospital after a short illness on
June 4th 2020, aged 93.
Loving husband of the late Ethel.
Devoted dad of David and Brian,
father in law of Liz and Tracey and grandad to Daniel and Adam.
"Those we truly love never die,
They live on in our hearts,
thoughts and deeds."
There will be a private family burial at
St Botolph's Church, Newbold on Avon
at 11.00 on Thursday June 25th .
A celebration of Allen's life will be held
at a later date when
restrictions are lifted.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 25, 2020