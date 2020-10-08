|
|
|
wilkinson Alma Mary Passed away peacefully on 30th September 2020,
aged 89 years.
Loving wife of Peter, beloved mother
to Graham and the late Lynda, grandmother to Christopher and Jordan, great grandmother
to Lily-Mae and George.
Funeral service to take place Wednesday 14th October at 12 noon, Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Family service only due to
current restrictions.
Family flowers only, however donations can be made to Dementia UK.
Enquiries to Wilf Smith on 01788 814157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020