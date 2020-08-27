|
WATTS Andrew Robert It is with deep sadness we announce Andy passed away peacefully on
9th August 2020, aged 55.
Much loved by his wife Kathleen, sons Jack and Ben, father Ken and brother Chris. Andy will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A private service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby on Thursday 3rd September.
Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made in Andy's memory to Myeloma UK at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
andywattsmyeloma.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Services, 25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ.
Tel 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020