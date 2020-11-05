|
|
|
Warden Ann "Annie" Died suddenly on
24th October 2020, aged 81.
Broken hearted
but reunited with Mike.
We will all miss her quiet
strength and constancy.
Beloved Mum of Cathi, Paddy and Maggie, precious Sister of Joan, respected Aunty of Rob and Ruth, treasured "Nannie Annie" or Nana of Kerri, Jono, Zoe, Paul, Steph and Sam and cherished Great Nana or
"Old Nana" of Callum, Kian, Aurora, Grace, Hugo and Ruby.
Dearest lifelong friend of Ollie.
Musical teacher to thousands of Warwickshire children.
"Thank you for the music".
All enquiries to Rugby Funeral Home, 104 Hillmorton
Rd, Rugby. 01788 544644
Donations in lieu of flowers to MIND.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 5, 2020