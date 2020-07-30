|
COONEY Anne Rosemary Rosemary died peacefully on
11th July 2020, aged 86,
in Overslade House Care Home,
dearly loved by her sister Mary,
her niece Elizabeth and nephew Nicholas, her family and her many
friends. Rosemary was a
much-respected nurse at St Cross Hospital for nearly forty years.
A family funeral has taken place. Donations if desired in memory of Rosemary may be made to
the Friends of the Hospital of St Cross, Brookfield House, Rugby, Warwickshire, CV22 5PX
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 30, 2020