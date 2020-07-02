|
Hennan (Rosemary) Anne
(née Ward) Anne passed away at home
in Nottingham, with family,
on Monday 22nd June 2020
aged 85 years, of idiopathic cancer after deciding against unpromising treatments. She had a full life, much loved by family and countless friends, and was active until her last two weeks. Her funeral will be a socially
distanced graveside service at
Greenhaven Woodland Burial Ground (CV23 0SZ), in Lilbourne on
Friday 10th July at 2pm.
Bright clothing please.
Donations to East Midlands Air Ambulance rather than flowers please.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 2, 2020