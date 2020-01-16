Home

MORGAN Annette Rosemary
(Née Smith) Passed away peacefully in Danetre Hospital, Daventry on
3rd January 2020.
Beloved mother of Lisa and Jo,
wife of the late John, sister of Helen, partner of Bruce.
Annette's funeral will take place on
24th January 2020 at 1pm at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby CV22 5QQ.
All welcome. Family flowers only, donations (if desired) in Annette's memory to Leukaemia UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. Enquiries to : - Towers and Son, Crick.
Tel : 01788 822349
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020
