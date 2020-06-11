|
Waugh Anthony Laurence
'Tony' 13-11-1940 - 26 -05-2020
Tony lost his battle with skin cancer and died peacefully in his sleep at home. Tony will be sadly missed by his Wife Jo, family and friends.
Jo would like to say a heartfelt thank you to the Dermatology Macmillan Nurses at UHCW Hospital who were by Tony's side during his long battle.
Grateful thanks also go to Rugby District Nurses and Myton Hospice at Home Palliative Care teams, who made his last day's at home so comfortable. Your tender loving care was so appreciated by us both.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 11, 2020