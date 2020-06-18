|
SPOONER Arthur Passed away in hospital on 31st May 2020 aged 71 years.
Beloved husband to Di, devoted father to Manda and Paul, father in law to Glenn and Kelly and much loved grandfather to all his beautiful granddaughters.
Private family cremation will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Friday 26th June at 1 pm.
If you wish to pay your respects to Arthur please stand outside NRFC on Parkfield Road or the entrance drive to Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Arthur's life will be celebrated at a date to be arranged once restrictions are lifted. All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 18, 2020