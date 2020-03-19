|
WOODS Audrey May
(née Hayman) Widow of the late David John Woods
Audrey passed away peacefully
in her sleep, after a short illness
on March 4th, aged 97.
She will be greatly missed by her four children - Margaret, Jean, Carol and Roger and was also a much loved grandma and great grandma.
There will be a private cremation.
A service of thanksgiving at
Paddox Methodist Church is planned for Friday March 27th at 3pm
where all are welcome.
This service may be postponed due to health concerns. Please contact Walton and Taylor for confirmation.
No flowers please but donations, if desired, may be made at the church to The Bible Society and Bilton House Free Church home for the aged, or sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020