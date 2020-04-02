|
Randle Averille May March 20, 1932 - March 20, 2020
Aged 88 years.
We regretfully announce the
passing of our Mother.
Her funeral will take place at
St Ediths Church, Monks Kirby
on 1st April at 3pm.
Unfortunately, at this time funeral/ceremony services are limited to immediate family only.
However, we will be celebrating her life, in the future, with a memorial service at the same location after these restrictions are lifted and
hope her friends and extended family will be able to join us then.
We will announce the
date in due course.
The family would also like to pass on their thanks to everyone who supported Mum over the past months and for all the messages, we have received at this sad time.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020