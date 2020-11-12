|
|
|
FLETCHER Barbara Mary
09-01-28 - 20.10.20 In loving memory of a dear Mum to Basil, Ted, Mary and Mandy.
Mum-in-Law to Leonora, Brian and Peter. Nan to 8, Great Nan to 9 and Great Great Nan to 3 who
passed away peacefully in hospital.
She will be sadly missed by all but she will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Reunited with her loving Husband George. Barbara will be leaving her home address at 13.35
on December 1st 2020.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Barbara if desired to W.N.A.A (Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance) or via heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk/funeral/tributes/ All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020