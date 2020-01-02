Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jackson

Notice Condolences

Barbara Jackson Notice
JACKSON Barbara Eva May It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Eva May Jackson
on 21st December 2019.
She was 82 years old.
She was a loving mother to Paul, Raymond, Kerry and grandmother to James and Ben.
Over recent years she battled courageously with dementia.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Oswald's Church, Lawford Road, on Thursday 9th January 2020 at
12.00 midday followed by a burial in Croop Hill Cemetery.
Flowers and donations to Dementia UK or The Stroke Association may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -