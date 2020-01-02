|
|
|
JACKSON Barbara Eva May It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Eva May Jackson
on 21st December 2019.
She was 82 years old.
She was a loving mother to Paul, Raymond, Kerry and grandmother to James and Ben.
Over recent years she battled courageously with dementia.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Oswald's Church, Lawford Road, on Thursday 9th January 2020 at
12.00 midday followed by a burial in Croop Hill Cemetery.
Flowers and donations to Dementia UK or The Stroke Association may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020