|
|
|
WHITE Barbara Julia Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 14th January, aged 92.
Devoted wife of Kenneth and loving mother to Jennifer and Christopher.
Cremation will be at the South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium,
Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington
Spa, CV33 9QP at 11.30am on
Friday 14th February.
Her life will be remembered by all welcome to her celebration at
St Andrew's Parish Church in Rugby, CV21 3PT on the Friday followed by a reception at the Church for those remembering her life as teacher, singer and pianist.
Family flowers only. Donations in
her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society and sent to
Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020