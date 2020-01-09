|
|
|
BORDER Barry 28.08.1928 - 24.12.2019
Passed away peacefully on
24th December 2019, aged 91 years.
Much loved husband of Deirdre,
father to Clive, Tim and Nigel, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium (Avon Chapel) on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 1pm. Flowers and donations are welcome for Myton Hospice.
All enquiries to
Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020