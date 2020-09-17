|
CONOPO Barry William (BAZ) Dad to Stephan and Kirsty.
Sadly passed away on
Tuesday 1st September 2020,
aged 54 years.
Baz's Funeral Service will be on
Friday 2nd October at
Kilsby Cemetery at 13:00pm.
All are welcome, however social distancing must be adhered to.
Donations can be made in Baz's memory to Help for Heroes via barrywilliamconopo.muchloved.com
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 17, 2020