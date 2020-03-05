Home

Barry Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Barry Leslie Passed away peacefully on 22nd February 2020.
Loving husband to the late Patricia And father to
Mark, Neil, Jayne & Susan.
Beloved Pop & Great Pop
Funeral service to take place Tuesday 10th March 2020,
11.30am at All Saints Church,
Stretton on Dunsmore.
Followed by committal at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon suite at 1.00pm.
Enquiries c/o Revel Funeral Service, Bretford House, Bretford.
02476 544953/ 01788 832126

"Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal,
Love leaves a memory
no one can steal."
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020
