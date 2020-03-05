|
|
|
FAVELL Basil Gerald Basil passed away on
25th February 2020, aged 90.
The funeral service will be at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Chapel on
Wednesday 18th March at 11.30am.
Basil will be sadly missed by Daughters Carol and Sue, reunited with Beryl.
Family flowers only by request. Donation in memory of
Basil may be made to the
British Heart Foundation at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020