MORRIS Beatrice Ellen Passed away on the evening of February 7th 2020 in hospital.
Born February 4th 1950
in Newbold, Rugby.
'Beaty/Bea' is survived by her children Ellen, Trudi and Richard, her grandchildren Hollie, Jonjoe and Megan and her great grandchildren, Archie and Oliver.
In our hearts she will always be.
A funeral service will take place on February 24th at 12noon at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby.
Family flowers only, any donations if wished, can be sent to
Rugby Funeral Home
for Connect Well and
Take A Breath community organisations.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020