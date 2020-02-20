Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Morris

Notice Condolences

Beatrice Morris Notice
MORRIS Beatrice Ellen Passed away on the evening of February 7th 2020 in hospital.
Born February 4th 1950
in Newbold, Rugby.
'Beaty/Bea' is survived by her children Ellen, Trudi and Richard, her grandchildren Hollie, Jonjoe and Megan and her great grandchildren, Archie and Oliver.
In our hearts she will always be.
A funeral service will take place on February 24th at 12noon at
Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby.
Family flowers only, any donations if wished, can be sent to
Rugby Funeral Home
for Connect Well and
Take A Breath community organisations.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -