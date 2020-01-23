|
Balsom Bert
"The Painter" Passed away peacefully at home on the 13th January aged 77 years.
Sadly missed by his loving wife Judy, his daughter Marie and son Gary.
Loving brother to Tom also grandfather to Callum, Isabella and Louisa.
A trusted and dear friend to many.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 31st January at
Rainsbrook Crematorium in the
Avon Room at 11 a.m.
Many thanks to family doctors also Wards 34 & 40 at UHCW.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are welcome for Bloodwise and Guide Dogs for the Blind and may be sent c/o the Rugby Funeral Home 104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020