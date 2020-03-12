|
BUGGINS Beryl May Beryl passed away peacefully on
26th February 2020, aged 78 years.
Loving wife of Bernard (deceased).
Loving Mum to Mark, Karen, Tina, Donna and Tracey. Very much adored Nan (Great Nan) to all Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place
at St Botolph's Church on
Thursday 26th March 2020
at 10.00am.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Beryl,
may be made to Stroke Association.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby,
CV22 7AL. 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 12, 2020