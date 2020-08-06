|
Clint Betty Betty passed away on
18th July, aged 91 years.
A private family service will
be held on 10th August.
Betty was a much loved Mum,
Grandma and Great Grandma
and will be sadly missed by all.
Betty was well known in Rugby
where she has lived and worked
for many years.
Any donations in memory of Betty
will be going to Dementia UK,
you can donate by visiting
bettyclint.muchloved.com
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020