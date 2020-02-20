Home

J Stamp & Sons
15 Kettering Road
Market Harborough, Leicestershire LE16 8AN
01858 462524
Betty Wilson

Betty Wilson Notice
WILSON Betty Sylvia
(Née Garratt) formerly of Rugby and North Kilworth, passed away on 18th January 2020, aged 94 years. Devoted wife of the late George, mother of Craig, mother-in-law of Truda and 'nanny' to Joshua, Grace, Charlotte and Maxwell. Now at peace, always in our hearts. Funeral Service at Rainsbrook Crematorium on Wednesday, 26th February at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for The Air Ambulance and British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors, 15 Kettering Road,
Market Harborough, LE16 8AN.
Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020
