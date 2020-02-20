|
LYTTLE Blanche Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 1st February 2020
aged 94 years.
Much loved Mum of Aubrey and Richard, mother in law to
Ruth and Ann,
Grandmother to Janine,
Yvette and Michelle,
Great Grandmother to Grace, Annabelle and George.
Sadly missed by family and friends.
The service to celebrate
Blanche's life will be held at 11 am on Tuesday 3rd March 2020 in Rugby Elim Church, Cambridge Street, Rugby, CV21 3NQ followed by committal at Whinfield Cemetery.
Flowers and enquiries to
Heart of England Co-op Funeral Services,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby CV22 7AL
01788 576099 or,
donations to be made at the service in the church for the mission and young people's work of Rugby Elim Church.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 20, 2020