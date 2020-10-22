|
Thomas Brenda Passed away peacefully
on 8th October 2020 surrounded by her family.
A much loved Wife to Eynon,
Mum to Andrea, Robert and Helen, Sister and Nanna, she will be loved
and missed forever by her family
and many friends.
Her funeral will take place at
10am on Friday 23rd October 2020
at Rainsbrook crematorium
however due to current restrictions only immediate family can attend.
The family express huge thanks
for the medical care Brenda
received from both her GP and then the team at Coventry Hospital.
She will be missed
more than words can say.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road,
Rugby. CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020