Tomalin Brenda Anne Passed away peacefully on
15th August 2020, aged 83 years.
Much-loved Mum, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Will be deeply missed by everyone
who knew her.
Brenda's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 2nd September at 11am at Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Close family only to attend.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be sent to Macmillan Cancer Support via www.funeralguide.co.uk
Towers and Son Funeral Service,
Church Street,
Crick,
Northamptonshire
NN6 7TP
Tel: 01788 822349
www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020