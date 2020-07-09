|
|
|
GODDEN Brian Passed away suddenly on
20th June 2020, aged 80 years.
Adored Husband to Jill; Dad to
Kerry-Jayne and Hayley;
Father-in-law to Mark and
amazing Grandad to Oliver,
Thomas, Alex and Emily.
Brian left us with a wonderful legacy, and will be greatly missed
by family and friends.
Burial at St Peters Church, Dunchurch on 17th July 2020.
Donations in memory of Brian can be made to St Peters Church Appeal for its Organ Restoration fund via bank transfer - Account No. 01089602 / Sort Code 30-97-17 / Reference Brian Godden or cheques payable to
"PCC of Dunchurch Parish"
can be sent to Jill.
All enquiries to The Co-operative Funeralcare, 38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL. Telephone 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 9, 2020