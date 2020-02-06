Home

Brian King Notice
King Brian Passed away peacefully on
2nd February, aged 77 years.

A beloved husband of Valerie (deceased).
Much loved dad to Dave and Geoff.
Loving father in law of
Alison and Sharon.
Papa to Sam, Alex and Rebecca.

Funeral service to take place at
St. Faiths Church, Kilsby on
Monday 10th February at 9.45 a.m followed by cremation at
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.

Family flowers only.
Donations are welcome for Macmillan Nurses and St. Faiths Church and may be sent c/o the Rugby Funeral Home, 104 Hillmorton Rd, Rugby.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 6, 2020
