OLORENSHAW Brian Frank Passed away peacefully on the
11th of July 2020 aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband to Patricia,
father to Karen and Ian, Grandfather to Richard, Gavin, Toni, Andrew and Lucy, Great Grandfather to Raffles,
Alber, Scarlett and Freya.
He will be sadly missed
and loved always.
Donations in memory of Brian for Cancer Research UK may sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 30, 2020