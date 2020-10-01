Home

Southern Brian Frederick 17/09/28
05/09/20
Brian sadly passed away peacefully in his sleep on the
morning of 5th September 2020
after a very difficult year.
A stellar example of a father, grandfather and friend, he will be dearly missed by many, especially his daughter Christine & partner Russ and grandsons Jordan and Alex.
Brian's Funeral will take place at
Rugby Methodist Church at 13.45 on
Friday 2nd October 2020.
Any donations can be made direct
to the National Trust of Scotland.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020
