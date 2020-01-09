|
MORAN Brigid Terina Sadly passed away on
30th December 2019, aged 82.
Beloved wife to Michael, mother of Michael James and Jerome, grandmother to Erin and Sienna,
sister to Nancy, Nora, Colm,
Michael and Peter.
Funeral to be held at 1pm on Wednesday 15th January at Sacred Heart RC Church, Lime Tree Avenue, Bilton, followed by burial at Whinfield Cemetery, Butlin Road, Rugby.
Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
Walton & Taylor Ltd,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby,
01788 543008
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020