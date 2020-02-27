Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:30
St Mark's Church
Bilton
View Map
Committal
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:30
Rainsbrook Crematorium, Drayton Room
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Batchelor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Batchelor

Notice Condolences

Bryan Batchelor Notice
BATCHELOR Bryan Gilbert
Passed away peacefully on
15th February 2020 aged 83 years.

Beloved Partner of Jan and Father of Sarah, Mickie, Faye and Roddy.

Funeral service to take place at
St Mark's Church, Bilton on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 11.30am followed by committal at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Drayton Room at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Bryan for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW,
Telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -