|
|
|
BATCHELOR Bryan Gilbert
Passed away peacefully on
15th February 2020 aged 83 years.
Beloved Partner of Jan and Father of Sarah, Mickie, Faye and Roddy.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mark's Church, Bilton on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 11.30am followed by committal at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Drayton Room at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Bryan for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Walton and Taylor, Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW,
Telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020